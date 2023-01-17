The regulator fined three Oblenergos for discriminatory power outages. Managers will also pay a fine

The National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities (NERC), fined regional energy companies of Vinnytsia, Volyn and Chernivtsi for non-compliance with power supply cut-off schedules.

The Commission noted that in response to numerous appeals from consumers, they conduct inspections of distribution system operators to ensure that they comply with outage schedules.

At the January 17 meeting, the NERC reviewed the report on the results of the unscheduled inspection of outages from November to December 2022.

The inspection revealed that the mentioned Oblenergo unevenly distributed outages, ignoring the principle of social justice. In addition, they improperly informed consumers about interruptions in electricity supply, in particular, through their own websites.

The NERC decided to impose sanctions in the form of a fine of 85 000 hryvnias on JSC "Vinnytsiaoblenergo", JSC "Chernivtsioblenergo" and JSC "Volynyoblenergo" and obliged them to adhere to fair shutdown schedules in the future.

In addition, for non-observance of the principle of non-discrimination, personal liability of the heads of Oblenergo is provided for in the amount of a fine of UAH 1 700.