The Defense Forces eliminated almost 800 occupiers over the past day

On January 25, the Russian army lost another 780 soldiers killed. In total, during the 337 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 123 860 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

3 175 tanks (+14 over the past day);

6 334 armored combat vehicles (+27);

2 169 artillery systems (+15);

452 MLRS (+2);

220 air defense vehicles;

292 aircraft (+2);

282 helicopters (+1);

1 908 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+6);

749 cruise missiles;

18 ships/boats;

4 986 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+19);

195 units of special equipment (+1).

The day before, the Ministry of Defense was informed about the increasing intensity of fighting in the Bakhmut and Vugledar areas. It was reported that the Russian army used a significant number of personnel, weapons and military equipment in an attempt to break through the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.