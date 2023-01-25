UEFA moved the venue of the 2023 Super Cup match from Russia

The UEFA executive committee moved the venue of the 2023 Super Cup match to Athens, Greece, instead of Kazan, Russia.

The union announced this on January 25.

The football match will be held on August 16 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. The decision is related to the elimination of Russian clubs from world tournaments against the background of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kazan received the right to host the tournament in March 2020.