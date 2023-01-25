The BBC has established the names of 92 dead occupiers during the New Year shelling of Makiivka

The Russian BBC service, based on open data, was able to establish the names of 92 occupiers who died during the New Yearʼs attack on the vocational training center in Makiivka. The Ministry of Defense of Russia publicly confirmed only 89 dead.

The BBC writes about it.

The vast majority of them came to Donbas from the Samara region of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Vocational school was a temporary deployment point for mobilized Russians.

According to relatives, most of those who died during the shelling of Makiivka received summonses at the end of September — shortly after the announcement of "partial mobilization". Then, for about two months, they underwent training in the military units of the Samara region. The order to send the mobilized to the combat zone was received in mid-December, and they arrived in Makiivka on the territory of Donetsk region on December 26.

At the same time, in addition to the 92 dead, journalists established the names of at least 15 other occupiers who were in Makiivka during the attack and whose relatives have not had any information about them since then.

In total, as of January 23, the BBC service, based on open data, was able to establish the names of at least 12,225 Russian occupiers who died in Ukraine.