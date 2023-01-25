The police declared the suspicion to Russians who were robbing houses in Kyiv region

The investigators of the National Police declared the suspicion to the captured occupier and his commander, who simulated the shooting of civilians and looted houses in Kyiv region.

The police established that in March 2022, a Russian corporal, while serving as a scout rifleman of the 1st battalion of the 104th regiment of the 76th division of the military unit 32515, together with the commander of his department and other Russian servicemen, occupied one of the private houses in Irpin and deployed their headquarters there.

The occupiers lived in that house, looting it and intimidating the locals.

Mocking the local residents, the occupiers forbade them to leave the house, otherwise they would be shot immediately. Civilians were deprived of even the ability to move to get water and food.

Later, these soldiers were redeployed to other directions. Already in September 2022, during hostilities in Kherson region, one of these war criminals was detained by the security and defense forces of Ukraine.

One suspect was handed over to the pre-trial detention center. It was also established that he repeatedly took part in military operations on the territory of Syria, Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk and other regions of Ukraine. The location of the other figure is currently being established.