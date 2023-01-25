5 candidates are applying for the position of head of the Dovzhenko Center. What is known about them

The Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA) published the list of candidates for the post of general director of the state-owned enterprise "National Center of Oleksandr Dovzhenko".

Documents were submitted by five candidates, including Viktoria Vodka, Olena Honcharuk (a former head of the center), Kyrylo Zharovskyi, Oleksiy Panteleev, and Serhiy Slepak.

Vodka worked in travel, tour and communication agencies, and also managed a beauty salon. Since 2016, she has been working as the executive director of the Kharkiv MeetDocs international film festival.

Honcharuk interned at the "Karas" gallery, worked as a copywriter and scientific editor, after which she managed the PR service of the Art Museum. She worked on the organization of a number of exhibitions and festivals. Since 2021, she managed the Dovzhenko Center. He currently works as the head of the Dovzhenko-Center Film Museum.

Since 2012, Zharovskyi has shot 9 short films and one feature. He worked as an assistant director, and then directed himself. Founder of the international film community "Kino na Dni".

Panteleev was engaged in retail promotion, marketing, and then started his own production studio Dimond.Film. He worked on the TV channels "1+1" and ICTV. He created his own film company Eidetic Pictures.

Slepak began working at the Dovzhenko film studio as a film sound engineer, researching the issue of the synthesis of three-dimensional sound textures. In May 2005, he began to perform the duties of the general director of the Dovzhenko film studio. In June 2010, he became the director of the "Kinosvit" company, and since October 2013 he has been working as the director of the "Kinosvit Universal" LLC.