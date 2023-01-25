The Defense Forces eliminated almost 910 occupiers ovet the past day

On January 24, the Russian army lost another 910 soldiers killed. In total, during the 336 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 123 080 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

3 161 tanks (+9 over the past day);

6 307 armored combat vehicles (+23);

2 154 artillery systems (+6);

450 MLRS (+2);

220 air defense vehicles;

290 aircraft (+1);

281 helicopters;

1 902 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+5);

749 cruise missiles;

18 warships/boats;

4 967 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+23);

194 units of special equipment (+1).

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of such settlements: Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Charivne (Donetsk region).