The hands of the Doomsday Clock have moved forward 10 seconds to the nuclear apocalypse

The Doomsday Clock was moved forward 10 seconds: the hand stopped 90 seconds before nuclear midnight — because of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine and the increased risk of nuclear escalation. Climate threats, technological development and biological threats (coronavirus) also led to the change of time.

This was reported by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on January 24, an organization that deals with issues of science and global security.

The time on the Doomsday Clock is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, supported by a Board of Sponsors that includes 10 Nobel Prize winners. Since 2020, the Doomsday clock has been set 100 seconds to midnight.

It has now been moved forward 10 seconds due to the fact that "Russiaʼs war against Ukraine has raised serious questions about how states interact, eroding the norms of international behavior that underlie successful responses to various global risks."

“And worst of all, Russiaʼs thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalating conflict—by accident, intent, or miscalculation—is a terrible risk. The probability that the conflict may get out of someoneʼs control remains high," the organization added.