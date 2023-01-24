The hands of the Doomsday Clock have moved forward 10 seconds to the nuclear apocalypse

The Doomsday Clock was moved forward 10 seconds: the hand stopped 90 seconds before nuclear midnight — because of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine and the increased risk of nuclear escalation. Climate threats, technological development and biological threats (coronavirus) also led to the change of time.
This was reported by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on January 24, an organization that deals with issues of science and global security.
The time on the Doomsday Clock is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, supported by a Board of Sponsors that includes 10 Nobel Prize winners. Since 2020, the Doomsday clock has been set 100 seconds to midnight.
It has now been moved forward 10 seconds due to the fact that "Russiaʼs war against Ukraine has raised serious questions about how states interact, eroding the norms of international behavior that underlie successful responses to various global risks."
“And worst of all, Russiaʼs thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalating conflict—by accident, intent, or miscalculation—is a terrible risk. The probability that the conflict may get out of someoneʼs control remains high," the organization added.
Rachel Bronson, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said, “We live in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock reflects that reality. 90 seconds to midnight is the closest the clock has ever been to midnight, a decision not taken lightly by our experts. The US government, its NATO allies, and Ukraine have many channels for dialogue. We urge leaders to study them fully to turn back the clock."
- The "Doomsday Clock" project was launched in 1947 at the University of Chicago by the creators of the first American nuclear bomb. Then its hands showed 7 minutes to midnight.