Subway to Vynohradar: the Prosecutorʼs Office collected more than 139 million hryvnias from the general contractor to the budget of Kyiv

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeal of Kyiv upheld the decision of the court of first instance in the case of the Vynohradar subway. The court allowed the collection of 139 million hryvnias from the "Kyivmetrobud" company to the capitalʼs budget .

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office reported this on January 24.

During the investigation, it became clear that the contractor was transferred an advance payment of 1.5 billion hryvnias from the budget. But these funds were not used for the construction of the subway — the contractor deposited them in a bank and for 2019 received 139 million hryvnias in interest. This is prohibited by law. And precisely because of this, the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office filed a lawsuit against the general contractor for the collection of these interests in favor of the Kyiv City Council.