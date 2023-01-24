The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the supervisory board of Naftogaz. This is a condition for financial assistance from the EU and the IMF

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the supervisory board of the Naftogaz state company. This is one of the conditions for receiving macro-financial assistance from the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"At todayʼs meeting, six winners of the selection were approved for the positions of members of the supervisory board of JSC Naftogaz: four independent members and two representatives of the state," he noted.

According to mass media, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma and Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine on Energy Affairs Natalia Boyko were appointed as state representatives.

At the same time, Anfinnsen Tor Martin, Van der Heyden Ludo Albert, Marino Anthony William, Hookved Richard Mark became independent members of the Supervisory Board.

Shmygal also said that the process of selecting a new director of NABU is reaching the finish line.