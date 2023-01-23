The ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslav Sikorsky, spoke about “reflections on the division of Ukraine.” Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki answered

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki reacted to the words of the former head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, about the "division of Ukraine."

Ex-minister Sikorsky on ZET radio, answering the question whether he believes that the Polish government could have thought about the "partition of Ukraine" at the beginning of the war, answered:

"I think it had a moment of hesitation in the first 10 days of the war when we all didnʼt know how it would go, that maybe Ukraine would fall."

"If it werenʼt for Zelenskyiʼs heroism and the help of the West, everything could have been different," he added.

The current Prime Minister of Poland stated that Radoslaw Sikorskiʼs statement is no different from Russian propaganda.

"The former minister of foreign affairs should weigh his words. I expect these shameful statements to be retracted. I call on the opposition to dissociate itself from Radoslav Sikorskyiʼs statement," Mateusz Moravetsky emphasized.