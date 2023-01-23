The Ukrainian army shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and one helicopter in the east

Ukrainian troops shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and a Ka-52 helicopter in the east.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its Telegram channel.

In addition, the Ukrainian army shot down two X-59 guided air missiles and an Orlan operational-tactical drone.

Russian Su-25 attack aircraft were manufactured back in the times of the USSR. They are also in the Ukrainian army. The cost of such an aircraft is approximately $11 million.

Instead, the Ka-52 is one of the most modern combat helicopters of the Russian army. Its value reaches $16 million.