The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia has approximately 550 high-precision missiles left. This is less than 20% of Russiaʼs pre-war reserves.

This was reported by the representative of the State Government of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with Delfi.

"They have Iskanders, X-101, X-555. According to our calculations, no more than 20% of the pre-war reserves and what was produced during the war remained in Russia. This is approximately 550 units. Their potential is enough for two or three massive strikes in the amount of more than 80 missiles," he noted.

Skibitskyi recalled that less than 30 high-precision missiles were used in the previous attack. This means that the Russians do not have time to replenish stocks.

Because of this, they combine strikes, use inaccurate missiles, kamikaze drones and missiles from the S-300 and S-400 systems.

"Itʼs not a precision weapon, but itʼs devastating," he explained.