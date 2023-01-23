NABU stated that it began to investigate the procurement of products of the MDU even before the publication of the journalists

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) reported that it has already opened criminal proceedings, within the framework of which it is studying possible abuses by the Ministry of Defense (MDU) in the procurement of food for the military.

NABU reported this on January 23.

The bureau emphasizes that the case was initiated on its own initiative, before it was published in the media. In particular, the investigation is checking purchases worth more than 13 billion hryvnias. Preliminary qualification — part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waste of property), the investigation is ongoing.