Ukraine seized two An-148 aircraft belonging to a Russian company, which was previously sanctioned. The cost of the planes is €10 million.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) informed about this on January 23.

In 2021, the sanctioned company used a Cypriot offshore company to circumvent sanctions, concluded a lease agreement for these aircraft with a Ukrainian company that used them in its economic activities. After February 24, 2022, the lease contracts were terminated, and the planes were to be taken out of the territory of Ukraine and delivered to Russia.