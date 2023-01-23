The MP Pavlo Halimon resigned from the post of head of the Chernihiv regional branch of the SP amid the scandal with the estate

The head of the "Servant of the People" (SP) party Olena Shulyak accepted the resignation of the MP Pavlo Halimon from the position of head of the Chernihiv regional organization of the "Servant of the People" party.

The party informed about this on January 23.

The acting chairman of the party branch will be appointed soon. The decision on the election of a new head of the regional organization will be made at the conference of the regional organization within the terms specified by the partyʼs charter.

Prior to that, the head of the faction David Arakhamiya informed about that Halimon would be dismissed from the post of deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction against the background of the scandal involving the acquisition of the estate.