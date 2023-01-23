The MP Pavel Halimon will be dismissed from the post of deputy head of the “Servant of the People” faction

The MP Pavel Halimon will be dismissed from the position of deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction.

On January 23, the head of the faction Davyd Arahamia informed about this.

"If you are a MP and have a couple of extra million hryvnias, then you should help your country. This is your duty. Therefore, of course, the ethical component of this act contradicts our values and our vision of what a peopleʼs deputy should do during a war. For this, Pavlo Halimon will be dismissed from the post of deputy head of our faction," Arahamia noted.

The head of the faction also called on the law enforcement officers to start an investigation into Halimon.

On January 23, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation into the fact that in June 2022, Pavlo Halimon purchased a luxurious estate in the Pechersk Hills worth millions of hryvnias, registering it for another person — Anastasia Mykolaiivna Kotelenets. Journalists claim that Halimon really lives in the estate.

The house together with the land plot with an area of 10 acres cost 10 million 300 thousand hryvnias, of which the cost of the house was 6.5 million hryvnias, and the plot was 3.8 million hryvnias. At the same time, according to real estate sites, houses near the Botanical Garden of the same area cost about 50-60 million hryvnias.

The seller is Oleksandr Drabynko, a bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. He allegedly sold the property cheaper because he needed money, and "no one gave the real price for many reasons."