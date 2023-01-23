Estonia will give Ukraine all its 155-mm howitzers

Estonia transfers all its 155-mm howitzers to Ukraine. They will be part of the latest announced military aid package.

The Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine writes about this.

"We are giving all our 155-mm howitzers to Ukraine, and we want to set a precedent in this way so that other countries will have no excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," Ambassador Kaimo Kuusk noted.

The aid package will include dozens of FH70 155-mm howitzers and D-30 122-mm caliber, as well as thousands of artillery shells and hundreds of Carl Gustav anti-tank grenade launchers.