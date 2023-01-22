General Staff: During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 600 occupiers

As of January 22, Russia lost approximately 120,760 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3,145 tanks;
- 6,268 combat armored vehicles;
- 2,144 artillery systems;
- 445 multiple rocket launchers;
- 220 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 287 aircraft;
- 277 helicopters;
- 4,932 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 17 ships/boats;
- 1,892 operational-tactical level drones;
- 193 units of special equipment;
- 749 cruise missiles.