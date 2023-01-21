Ukrainian intelligence: raising the topic of the threat of an attack from Belarus is a Russian psychological operation

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine considers the raising of the threat of an attack on Ukraine by Belarus to be a Russian informational and psychological operation.

During the telethon, the representative of the MDI Andriy Yusov stated this.

“Of course, we know everything about the dictator Lukashenko, about the regime in Belarus. But there are objective things: the number of the strike group, the readiness of forces and means, and other points that allow us to assert that, as of today, there is no threat from Belarus of a full-scale ground operation, its participation on the side of Russia,” said Yusov.

He promised that “if the situation changes, there will be relevant information”, but assured that Ukraine is ready and has worked out all scenarios.

Yusov also noted that the counteroffensive operation to liberate its lands is “really difficult,” but Ukraine can liberate its lands. “Believe that there is an absolutely adequate and sober assessment of the situation, adequate and sober tasks for the Ukrainian Defense Forces and an understanding of what we can do. So, we can really liberate our lands,” the MDI representative emphasized.