The Prime Minister instructed the government and the capital authorities to choose a new place for the military cemetery

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed several ministers and capital officials to find a new place for the creation of the National Military Cemetery in Kyiv. A place near Lysa Hora is not suitable.

The director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center (KECC) Volodymyr Boreyko informed about this.

Based on the ministerʼs letter, he addressed:

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliia Laputina;

The head of the Ministry of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko;

The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Community Development Oleksandr Kubrakov;

The head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov;

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popka;

The capital mayor Vitaly Klychka.

They should submit their proposals to Shmyhal, and then they will discuss options.