The Prime Minister instructed the government and the capital authorities to choose a new place for the military cemetery

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed several ministers and capital officials to find a new place for the creation of the National Military Cemetery in Kyiv. A place near Lysa Hora is not suitable.
The director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center (KECC) Volodymyr Boreyko informed about this.
Based on the ministerʼs letter, he addressed:
- The Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliia Laputina;
- The head of the Ministry of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko;
- The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Community Development Oleksandr Kubrakov;
- The head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov;
- The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popka;
- The capital mayor Vitaly Klychka.
They should submit their proposals to Shmyhal, and then they will discuss options.
- Previously, the Kyiv City Council allowed the development of a land management project for a military cemetery along Olena Teliha Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.
- On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the National Military Memorial Cemetery."