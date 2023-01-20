News

The Prime Minister instructed the government and the capital authorities to choose a new place for the military cemetery

Sofiia Telishevska
The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed several ministers and capital officials to find a new place for the creation of the National Military Cemetery in Kyiv. A place near Lysa Hora is not suitable.

The director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center (KECC) Volodymyr Boreyko informed about this.

Based on the ministerʼs letter, he addressed:

  • The Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliia Laputina;
  • The head of the Ministry of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko;
  • The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Community Development Oleksandr Kubrakov;
  • The head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov;
  • The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popka;
  • The capital mayor Vitaly Klychka.

They should submit their proposals to Shmyhal, and then they will discuss options.