Finland announced the largest military aid package for Ukraine

Finland has announced a new €400 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes heavy weapons and ammunition.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

This is already the 12th aid package from the Finns. The total amount of aid from this country reached €590 million. What exactly was included in the latest support package is not disclosed.

"The set of defense equipment that will be sent now is clearly the largest of those that we have approved before. Finland supplies Ukraine with heavy weapons and ammunition," noted Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola.