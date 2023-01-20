The Defense Forces eliminated almost 800 occupiers over the past day

On January 19, the Russian army lost another 770 soldiers killed. In total, during the 331 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 119 300 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

3 139 tanks (+3 over the past day);

6 241 armored combat vehicles (+10);

2 129 artillery systems (+7);

442 MLRS;

220 air defense vehicles;

287 aircraft;

277 helicopters;

1 886 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+4);

749 cruise missiles;

17 ships/boats;

4 903 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);

190 units of special equipment.

Last day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske and Bilohorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Krasnopolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Diliivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novosilka of Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Stepove of Zaporizhzhia region.