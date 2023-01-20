WP: The director of the CIA secretly visited Kyiv last week

The head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns secretly came to Kyiv at the end of last week. He discussed Russiaʼs plans for the near future with the Ukrainian authorities.

The Washington Post writes about it.

This is Burnsʼ first visit to Kyiv in 2023 and the third since the start of the full-scale war. The head of American intelligence traveled to Kyiv in October and November. One of his visits fell on the day of another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

During the meeting, Ukrainian representatives were more concerned about how long the U.S. military aid would last amid the Republican victory in the House of Representatives. Burns assured that the support from the Congress remains stable, and the already allocated money will last at least until July-August 2023.