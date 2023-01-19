Ukrainian sappers learn demining in Cambodia — this country is one of the most mined in the world

Specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are learning demining techniques in Cambodia.

Reuters writes about it.

Ukrainian sappers worked together with the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC). Together, the specialists carried out remote-controlled detonations at a distance, and also worked with mine detectors and service dogs.

The Cambodians plan to send a team of sappers to Poland to continue training the Ukrainians.

"The situation there is different, so we will continue this training in Europe, during which they will be able to apply this equipment and technology in a real situation," noted CMAC deputy director Um Phumro.