NYT: The US has begun to recognize the need for Ukrainian strikes on the annexed Crimea

In the Administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden, after months of discussions with Ukrainian officials, they began to discuss what weapons Ukraine needs for strikes on the annexed Crimea. The Russians turned the peninsula into a military base and an important logistics hub.

The New York Times (NYT) writes about it.

The change in the position of the Biden administration is related to a new approach. According to administration representatives, if Russia feels a real threat of losing Crimea, it will strengthen Ukraineʼs position in future negotiations.

Previously, the U.S. was afraid of escalation, in particular, that Russia might use nuclear weapons. But now that concern has subsided, although the risk still remains. Therefore, Biden admits that in order to win, Ukrainian troops will need to strike military facilities in Crimea.

Currently, the U.S. officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts the use of American weapons — from HIMARS systems to Bradley fighting vehicles — for the possible task of striking the land corridor that connects Crimea with Russia through the cities of Melitopol and Mariupol. At the same time, Biden is not yet ready to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.