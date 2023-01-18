Media: the USA will soon announce one of the largest packages of military aid to Ukraine. What will it include?

In the coming days, the United States will announce one of its largest military aid packages for Ukraine. However, there will be no tanks in it.

CNN writes about it.

The United States is not yet going to send tanks to Ukraine, although Great Britain and other allies are preparing to send them. According to the TV channel, so far no official representative of the United States has reported that the Joe Biden administration may change its mind and send American tanks.

The Pentagon explained that the obstacles in the issue of sending tanks are how difficult it is to operate and maintain the Abrams tank and whether such a 70-ton vehicle would be suitable for Ukrainian forces.

According to Politico, the package is likely to include several Strykers armored fighting vehicles, as well as GLSDB munitions — missiles with a range of up to 100 miles (160 km). In addition, the package will include artillery installations and supplies for them.