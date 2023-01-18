In Norway, a new deposit was found — there are from 2 to 11 billion cubic meters of gas

The energy company Equinor has found a large field of gas on the shelf in the Norwegian Sea.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

Deposits of the field contain from 2 to 11 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the first discovery to be made on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2023 and the first wells to be drilled under the production license that Equinor received in 2020.

Exploratory wells in the Norwegian Sea were drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger rig. The deposit is located close to the existing gas production infrastructure so that it can be put into operation quickly enough.