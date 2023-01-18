The Ministry of Internal Affairs named all employees who died in Brovary

On January 18, six employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) died while performing their duties. All of them crashed in a plane crash in Brovary.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry.

Among the dead were the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovich, the deputy head of the Patronage Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tetyana Shutyak, the head of the department for ensuring protection of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine, the police lieutenant colonel Mykhailo Pavlushko, the leading inspector of the Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mykola Anatskyi.

Also on board were the commander of the aircraft, the instructor of the special purpose aviation squadron on helicopters Oleksandr Vasylenko, the pilot Kostyantyn Kovalenko andflight mechanic, ensign of the civil protection service Ivan Kasyanov.

On the morning of January 18, during a plane crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the Minister Denys Monastyrsky, the First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and the State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovich. According to the National Police, 16 people died, including three children. 30 people were hospitalized, including 12 children. Search operations are ongoing. The SBU is investigating three versions: a violation of flight rules, a technical malfunction of the helicopter, and intentional destruction.

The President and the Prime Minister instructed to create a special group to investigate the tragedy.