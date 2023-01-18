The government will appoint a temporary head of the MIA today. This will be one of Monastyrskyʼs deputies. Who are they?

After the death of the Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Denys Monastyrsky in a plane crash in Brovary, his duties will be temporarily performed by one of his deputies. Who exactly it would be — will be determined at an extraordinary meeting of the government, which will be held on January 18.

The press secretary of Denys Shmyhal Tamara Huseynova informed about this.

"Today there will be an emergency government, where the prime minister and ministers will honor the memory of colleagues and the dead, and an acting minister will also be appointed. There will be no more from the Cabinet of Ministers and Ministers of Communication until the results of the investigation," she noted.

On the website of the Ministry, the following are listed among the deputy heads of the department:

Mary Hakobyan

She was born on June 24, 1984 in the city of Biloghirsk (Crimea). She graduated from V. I. Vernadskyi Tavra National University with a degree in "Language and Literature (Arabic)". In 2019, she graduated from the National Academy of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, majoring in Law. She started working at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2015.

Serhiy Honcharov

He was born on August 16, 1983 in the city of Makiivka, Donetsk region. In 2005, he graduated from the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, majoring in "Accounting and Auditing".

Bohdan Drapyatyi

He was born on January 28, 1985 in the village of Batkiv, Lviv region. Graduated from Kyiv National University of Economics named after Vadym Hetman. He started working in 2005 as a lawyer for a number of private enterprises in Kyiv.

Kateryna Pavlichenko

She was born on December 19, 1989 in the city of Kyiv. In 2012, she obtained a masterʼs degree in law at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University. In 2017, she graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, majoring in Finance and Credit. She started working in tax structures in 2013, after which she moved to law enforcement agencies.

Ihor Bondarenko

He was born on June 11, 1978 in the village of Shesterintsy, Cherkasy region. In 1999, he graduated from the National Academy of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, majoring in "Jurisprudence". Started working in law enforcement agencies in 2015.

The parliament must vote for the new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the law enforcement committee approves the nomination. Currently, the MIA system is working normally.