The ex-commander of the PMC “Wagner”, who fled to Norway, will be interrogated by the military police

The Norwegian police want to interrogate the former commander of one of the units of the PMC "Wagner" Andrii Medvedev who fled Russia and requested political asylum in Norway.

The National Criminal Investigation Service of Norway, which is involved in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine together with the International Criminal Court, said that it is in contact with Andrii Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and "would like to interrogate him in the near future."

Medvedev has the status of a witness, the police noted.

The Russian publication "Meduza" writes that Medvedev was the commander of the unit, which included Yevhen Nuzhin, a "Wagner" mercenary, whose execution with a sledgehammer was recorded on a video that appeared online in November.

The founder of the Gulagu.net project Volodymyr Osyechkin informed that Medvedev crossed the border with Norway in the area of Nikel, Murmansk region. This is the first time since the beginning of the invasion from Russia to Europe that the former commander of one of the units of the essentially terrorist group "Wagner" managed to escape. At the same time, he agreed to testify and expose the founder of the Communist Party of Ukraine Yevgeniy Prigozhyn.

According to Osechkin, Medvedev witnessed many executions and extrajudicial killings by Prigozhynʼs services against people who refused to go to war against Ukraine.

After Medvedev left "Wagner", Prigozhyn himself and his security service tried to detain him. Medvedev feared that he might be executed.