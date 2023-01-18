The Defense Forces eliminated more than 800 occupiers

During January 17, the Russian army lost another 820 soldiers killed. In total, during the 329 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 117 770 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

3 130 tanks (+9 over the past day);

6 225 armored combat vehicles (+10);

2 107 artillery systems (+4);

442 MLRS;

220 air defense vehicles;

287 aircraft (+1);

276 helicopters;

1 876 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+4);

749 cruise missiles;

17 ships/boats;

4 889 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+12);

190 units of special equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of such settlements: Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Silʼ, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodyane, Nevelske, Maryinka and Pobyeda (Donetsk region).