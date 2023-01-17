The Ministry of Digital Transformation handed over 450 “Starlink” terminals to “Ukrzaliznytsia”

In the course of 2023, Internet from Starlink will appear in all "Intercity+" trains. The Ministry of Digital Transformation team has already handed over 450 terminals to Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ). They promise to deliver another batch next month.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Ukraine is the best place for testing non-standard technological solutions. During the 10 months of full-scale war, the Ukrainians showed creativity and came up with dozens of options for using Starlink terminals. Together with the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin, they checked how the Internet works from the terminal in the train," he noted.