The German mass media named the new minister of defense — he is the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lower Saxony

The head of the interior of Lower Saxony Boris Pistorius will become the new defense minister of Germany.
This was reported by the German public broadcaster ARD, the publication Spiegel and journalist Bild.
The 62-year-old Pistorius has been the interior minister of Lower Saxony since 2013. Before that, he was the mayor of Osnabrück. In Germany, Pistorius is considered an expert on internal security, but has rarely spoken on defense issues.
The mass media write that in view of the current threats of today, the new chief of defense will face the task of reforming the army. Previously, he was the initiator of police reform.
- On January 16, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned. The chancellor approved her application.
- Lambrecht was criticized for insufficient aid to Ukraine at the beginning of the war and for his lack of experience in defense matters. The publication Bild wrote that Lambrecht does not know the ranks of the Bundeswehr, being the Minister of Defense. In five months of work, she never learned them, as she herself frankly said.