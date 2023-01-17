Russian and Belarusian flags were banned at the Australian Open tennis tournament, following a complaint from the ambassador of Ukraine

Belarusian and Russian flags have been banned from the tennis courts at the Australian Open after a fan displayed a Russian flag at the tournament.
This is reported by Reuters.
The organizers noted that earlier fans were allowed to bring the flags of these countries with them, but it was not possible to use them. However, after the incident with the display of the Russian flag, the rule was changed.
"The ban takes effect immediately. We will continue to work with players and fans to provide the best conditions for enjoying tennis," the organizers emphasized.
- On January 5, the Australian Tennis Federation announced that it would not suspend Russian and Belarusian tennis players from the Australian Open tournament. The Federation said that athletes from these countries can participate in international tennis tournaments, but without the national flags and symbols of their country.
- On January 16, Ukrainians Marta Kostyuk, Angelina Kalinina and Kateryna Beindl won the first round of the Australian Open Championship. On the same day, during the game of Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Byndl at the Australian Open, a fan in the stands showed the Russian flag. At the same time, the ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, called on the organizers of the Australian Open to observe the ban on the display of Russian flags during the tournament.