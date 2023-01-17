Russian and Belarusian flags were banned at the Australian Open tennis tournament, following a complaint from the ambassador of Ukraine

Belarusian and Russian flags have been banned from the tennis courts at the Australian Open after a fan displayed a Russian flag at the tournament.

This is reported by Reuters.

The organizers noted that earlier fans were allowed to bring the flags of these countries with them, but it was not possible to use them. However, after the incident with the display of the Russian flag, the rule was changed.

"The ban takes effect immediately. We will continue to work with players and fans to provide the best conditions for enjoying tennis," the organizers emphasized.