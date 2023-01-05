Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete at the “Australian Open”. The ambassador of Ukraine reacted

The Australian Tennis Federation announced that it will not suspend Russian and Belarusian tennis players from the "Australian Open" tournament.

The Federation said that athletes from these countries can participate in international tennis tournaments, but without national flags and indication of their country. This rule will also apply at the 2023 "Australian Open".

Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Miroshnychenko called on the Federation to follow the example of Wimbledon and ban the participation of Russian and Belarusian players.

"I will seek a meeting with the chairman and CEO of Tennis Australia to outline my governmentʼs position and understand why Tennis Australia did not follow Wimbledonʼs example," Miroshnychenko noted.