They do not pose a threat: the Air Force urged not to worry about the aviation exercises of Russia and Belarus

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assured that the aviation exercises of Russia and Belarus do not yet pose a threat to Ukraine. At the same time, the military is monitoring the situation.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat told about this on the air of the telethon.

He explained that Russia is already using Belarus as a springboard for attacks on Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war, the territory of Belarus has been used by Russian aircraft to carry out strikes. Just like their airfields, which deploy anti-aircraft missile systems, operational-tactical complexes, such as "Iskander", which have also been used since the first days of the war," Ignat noted.

He added that the Ukrainian military will continue to protect the border and airspace.