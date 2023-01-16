Expanded training for the Ukrainian military began in Germany. They are conducted by the USA

An expanded training program for the Ukrainian military began in Germany. They will be taught by American instructors.

The Associated Press writes about it.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley also arrived in Germany. He plans to come to the training ground to see how the training is going and to make sure that there are no discrepancies between the program and the planned deliveries of weapons.

According to him, over the next 5-8 weeks, the Americans plan to train about 500 Ukrainian soldiers. The program includes working with different types of weapons, working out joint actions and coordination of units of different types — infantry, mechanized brigades, artillery.

Milley noted that comprehensive training should play an important role in preparing for further counteroffensive actions by Ukraine and that the US expects to transfer new aid to Ukraine around the time the military completes training and is ready to use weapons.