General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than 116 thousand Russian occupiers

As of January 16, Russia lost approximately 116 080 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 118 tanks;
- 6 204 armored combat vehicles;
- 2 099 artillery systems;
- 438 rocket salvo systems;
- 220 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 286 aircraft;
- 276 helicopters;
- 4 870 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 17 ships/boats;
- 1 872 operational-tactical level drones;
- 190 units of special equipment;
- 749 cruise missiles.