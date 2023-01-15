”The deficit is huge.” The CEO of YASNO urged to prepare for long-term outages

As a result of Russian attacks the day before, there is a significant deficit in Ukraineʼs energy system.
This was announced by the general director of YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko.
“Low TPP is not operational due to severe damage. It is still too early to predict the recovery period. It is not yet known how long the repairs will last," he wrote.
According to Kovalenko, the problem is so serious that the company "Ukrenergo" significantly limited the volume of consumption throughout Ukraine and in Kyiv in particular. "The destruction is significant. All energy companies are working on restoration, but we need to be prepared for the fact that outages can be long," he added.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the Kh-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that energy infrastructure facilities in six regions were damaged by shelling.