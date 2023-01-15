News

Artists, propagandists and ex-journalist of Medvedchuk channels. Zelensky introduced sanctions against 198 people

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 198 people for justifying Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

The decree was published on the president ʼs website.

Among other things, the list included:

  • film director Andrii Konchalovskyi,
  • "ex-attorney of the LPR" in Russia Rodion Miroshnyk,
  • Russian military correspondents Semen Pegov and Yurii Kotenok;
  • Russian TV presenters Dmytro Guberniev, Boris Korchevnikov, Angelina Vovk;
  • blogger Dmytro Puchkov ("Goblin"),
  • producer Yana Rudkovska;
  • actors Yegor Beroev and Evelina Bledans, singer Yuriy Loza.

There are also citizens of Ukraine on the list, in particular Diana Panchenko, a former journalist on TV channels who were associated with ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk.