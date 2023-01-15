Artists, propagandists and ex-journalist of Medvedchuk channels. Zelensky introduced sanctions against 198 people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 198 people for justifying Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

The decree was published on the president ʼs website.

Among other things, the list included:

film director Andrii Konchalovskyi,

"ex-attorney of the LPR" in Russia Rodion Miroshnyk,

Russian military correspondents Semen Pegov and Yurii Kotenok;

Russian TV presenters Dmytro Guberniev, Boris Korchevnikov, Angelina Vovk;

blogger Dmytro Puchkov ("Goblin"),

producer Yana Rudkovska;

actors Yegor Beroev and Evelina Bledans, singer Yuriy Loza.

There are also citizens of Ukraine on the list, in particular Diana Panchenko, a former journalist on TV channels who were associated with ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk.