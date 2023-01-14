Zaluzhny: During the massive attack, the Russians launched 28 cruise missiles and 5 guided air missiles over Ukraine

On January 14, Russian troops fired 28 cruise missiles of various types and 5 guided air missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 18 cruise missiles and 3 guided missiles.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

In the morning, Kyiv was attacked by S-400 (S-300) anti-aircraft guided missiles from the north.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on the air of the telethon that it is not yet possible to intercept such missiles, since the reaction time is insignificant, because the distance from the launch point to the capital is short.

Later, the Russians used high-precision weapons: Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, Caliber sea-based cruise missiles, Kh-59 guided air missiles. They were directed to objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.