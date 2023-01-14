The Russians fired at energy infrastructure facilities — emergency power outages are in effect in 11 regions

On the morning of January 14, the enemy fired again at the energy infrastructure facilities. The consequences are eliminated.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

As of 12:00 on January 14th, electricity consumption is lower than yesterday due to the warming and the holiday. At the same time, there is a power deficit in the power system, most of all in the morning and evening hours.

In order to maintain a balance in the system, all regions were given consumption limits, but already in the morning in 11 regions, these limits were exceeded — because of this, emergency shutdowns were applied there.

Each operator of the distribution system in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which must ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit.

Exceeding the limits leads to risks of creating emergency situations — to prevent them, emergency shutdowns are used.