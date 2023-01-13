Ministry of Economy: Almost 4,500 unemployed people have already been involved in the “Recovery Army” project. 29 million hryvnias were allocated for them

The Ministry of Economy reported that almost 4,500 unemployed people have already been involved in the "Recovery Army" project. 29 million hryvnias were allocated to pay for their work.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy writes about this.

"We continue to involve the unemployed in the reconstruction of the country, and almost 800 people have joined the Reconstruction Army since January, to whom the state paid 5 million hryvnias for performing socially useful works. In total, since the start of the project at the end of September, 4,500 people who have been out of work for a long time — more than four months on average — have received it. And they receive a payment of at least UAH 6,700 for the work," said Tetyana Berezhna, Deputy Minister of Economy.

Currently, socially useful works are carried out in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Volyn regions. The largest number of unemployed people were recruited in the Poltava region — 1,257 people, Sumy — 887 people, and Kyiv region — 809 people.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that participation in socially useful work by the unemployed is voluntary and is paid at a level not lower than the minimum wage. Most often, people are involved in clearing rubble and restoring residential buildings and premises, setting up and strengthening block posts, building protective structures, gathering firewood for the military and the population, etc.