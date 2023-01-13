CNN: Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from Soledar in an organized manner

Ukrainian troops began an organized retreat from Soledar (Donetsk region).

This is reported by the American TV channel CNN.

The team of journalists, which is about 5 kilometers from Soledar, witnessed the “organized movement of troops”, which indicates the withdrawal of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the city. Journalists of the TV channel separately emphasized that there was no panic among the Ukrainian military.

The situation in Soledar of the Donetsk region remains extremely difficult, there are almost continuous battles. Soledar itself is a small (about 10,000 population according to data for February 2022) city 10 km northeast of Bakhmut. The state-owned enterprise Artemsil, the largest salt production company in Eastern and Central Europe, is located there. The plant stopped working in the spring, which caused a shortage of salt in Ukraine.