The Ukrainian defense forces eliminated more than 700 occupiers

On January 12, the Russian army lost another 740 soldiers killed. In total, during the 324 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 114,130 of their troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

tanks — 3,098 (+4);

armored fighting vehicles — 6,167 (+8);

artillery systems — 2,086 (+4);

MRLS — 437;

air defense means — 218;

aircraft — 286 (+1);

helicopters — 276;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1,865;

cruise missiles — 723;

ships/boats — 17;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4,833 (+7);

special equipment — 184 units.