More than 2.4 million Ukrainians live in destroyed or damaged houses

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that more than 2.4 million Ukrainians currently live in damaged or destroyed housing. The list of injured people is updated every day.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

According to him, more than 316,000 Ukrainians have already submitted applications for compensation through Diia.

The government plans to settle the issue of compensation to people for destroyed housing and for this purpose submitted draft law No. 7198, the purpose of which is to establish a clear and understandable algorithm.

Regarding financing, Kubrakov notes that Ukraine hopes for seized Russian assets.

"We do not want to transfer the burden of reconstruction to taxpayers, so we are already working with international institutions to attract these funds for reconstruction. It is a difficult process, but we are confident that we will achieve our goal," he said.