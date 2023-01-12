”Soldiers who were thought to be dead turned out to be alive.” Ombudsman Lubinets about negotiations with the Russian counterpart

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told the details of the negotiations with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tetyana Moskalkova. He said that during the conversation, Russia denied the death of some Ukrainian soldiers who were considered dead.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Lubinets said that there is no breakthrough in the negotiations, but "technical work" has begun. The parties exchange lists and information.

"There have already been cases where the Russian side confirmed that our citizens and heroes, who were considered dead, are alive — 23 of our guys. This is a huge positive," he said.

They also discussed the release of civilians held captive since 2014. There is also a list of political prisoners of 158 people, most of whom are Crimean Tatars.

"Probably, for the first time, the Russian side agreed to accept the lists and, after working through them, provide information on where these people are and in what condition they are. We also discussed various options for their return," said Lubinets.