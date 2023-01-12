The White House confirmed that secret documents were found in Bidenʼs estate. The President of the United States will transfer them to the Ministry of Justice

The White House confirmed that secret documents were found in the personal estate of US President Joe Biden in the state of Delaware. He kept them in his own library.

The BBC writes about it.

Several classified documents from Barack Obamaʼs presidency were found in Bidenʼs garage. Lawyers were engaged in the inspection of Bidenʼs house and found several secret documents.

Biden himself emphasized that he kept the documents in his own library and under lock and key. At the same time, he noted that he is fully cooperating with the investigation, and all documents have been handed over to the Ministry of Justice for examination.

In November 2022, US President Joe Bidenʼs legal team found potentially classified documents in his former office. They are now being reviewed by the US Department of Justice.

Among the secret documents found in the former office of US President Joe Biden are US intelligence records and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and Great Britain.

A law enforcement source told reporters that US Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary report on the background check and must now decide how to proceed, including whether to launch a full-scale criminal investigation.

According to Joe Biden himself, he did not know that classified documents were in his private office after he left the position of vice president. He added that his lawyers "did what they had to do" — immediately called the National Archives.