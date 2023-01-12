Ministry of Reintegration: DNA examination of those killed in Olenivka is delayed due to investigation

The delay in the DNA examination of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died in Olenivka was caused by the investigation of other aspects of the crime.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"After returning the bodies of the fallen heroes, we transfer them to specialized institutions for forensic medical examination. Next, the investigator reports the information about the dead directly to the relatives. The long duration of the DNA examination is related to the investigation of other aspects of the crime in Olenivka," explained Ivan Angelin, a representative of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

After difficult negotiations and with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, it was previously possible to return 54 bodies of defenders from Olenivka. Their identification is one of the issues that was discussed at the meeting of the Coordination Staff on the treatment of prisoners of war during the meeting with relatives of servicemen. The participants of the meeting agreed to speed up the identification of bodies, in particular, to find an opportunity to increase the number of relevant laboratories.